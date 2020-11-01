MULTIMEDIA

Storm surge warning up in Southern Luzon

Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Big swells break along the shore of Gumaca, Quezon as Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday. PAGASA issued warnings of possible storm surge over 3 meters over the coastal areas of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, northern coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur, and up to 3 meters in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.