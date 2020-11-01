MULTIMEDIA
Storm surge warning up in Southern Luzon
Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2020 11:32 AM | Updated as of Nov 01 2020 11:48 AM
Big swells break along the shore of Gumaca, Quezon as Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall over Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday. PAGASA issued warnings of possible storm surge over 3 meters over the coastal areas of Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, northern coastal areas of Quezon and Camarines Sur, and up to 3 meters in Metro Manila, Cavite, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southeastern coastal area of Batangas (facing Tayabas Bay), and most of the southern coastal areas of Quezon.
- /news/11/02/20/palace-says-abs-cbn-exit-from-free-television-left-no-vacuum-in-disaster-info
- /entertainment/11/02/20/janine-berdin-once-told-to-quit-pursuing-her-dream-of-becoming-a-singer
- /news/11/02/20/p11-bilyon-iniwang-pinsala-ng-rolly-sa-agrikultura-dar
- /business/11/02/20/china-eases-rules-widens-us222-billion-inbound-investment-path
- /overseas/11/02/20/will-chinas-self-sufficiency-drive-raise-the-risk-of-a-us-conflict