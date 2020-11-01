Home > News MULTIMEDIA Search and retrieval in Guinobatan Shyneth O. Montero/Handout via Reuters Posted at Nov 01 2020 04:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Rolly in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay on Sunday. The provincial government of Albay is still confirming reports of some fatalities in Polangui and Daraga, Albay hours after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area. Typhoon Rolly leaves 1 dead in Albay Read More: Super Typhoon Rolly storm surge Guinobatan Albay multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/02/20/80-pct-of-houses-destroyed-in-3-catanduanes-towns-after-rolly-ph-red-cross/news/11/02/20/mga-lumikas-sa-maynila-dahil-kay-rolly-nagsiuwian-na/business/11/02/20/four-new-directors-elected-to-pse-board-in-compliance-with-sec-regulations/news/11/02/20/5-year-old-girl-swept-away-by-flood-mother-sibling-missing-in-albay/life/11/02/20/look-aicelle-santos-is-a-radiant-mom-to-be-in-8th-month-of-pregnancy