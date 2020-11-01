Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Search and retrieval in Guinobatan

Shyneth O. Montero/Handout via Reuters

Posted at Nov 01 2020 04:48 PM

Search and retrieval in Guinobatan

People carry the body of a victim in the aftermath of Typhoon Rolly in San Francisco, Guinobatan, Albay on Sunday. The provincial government of Albay is still confirming reports of some fatalities in Polangui and Daraga, Albay hours after Super Typhoon Rolly hit the area.

Read More:  Super Typhoon Rolly   storm surge   Guinobatan   Albay   multimedia   multimedia photo  