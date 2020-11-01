Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila implements forced evacuation in coastal area Jerome Lantin, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2020 01:29 PM | Updated as of Nov 01 2020 02:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management office conduct force evacuation of residents living along the shoreline of Manila Bay at Isla Puting Bato in Manila City on Sunday. Metro residents living in low-lying areas were advised to evacuate as the capital region braces for the impact of Typhoon Rolly, which is forecast to pass 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m., according to PAGASA. Typhoon Rolly threatens 19.8 million Filipinos; PNP to force evacuation in dangerous areas Read More: Super Typhoon Rolly storm surge Manila Manila MDRRMO Isal Puting Bato multimedia multimedia photo /life/11/02/20/heart-evangelista-glad-to-get-along-well-with-her-mother-in-law/business/11/02/20/steve-wozniak-to-speak-about-innovation-entrepreneurship-future-of-tech-for-filipinos/business/11/02/20/wilcon-depot-says-q3-net-income-down-29-pct-as-virus-restrictions-drag-growth/business/11/02/20/wilcon-depot-says-q3-net-income-down-29-pct-as-virus-restrictions-drag-growth/news/11/02/20/ph-logs-2298-covid-19-cases-total-tops-385000