Manila implements forced evacuation in coastal area

Jerome Lantin, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management office conduct force evacuation of residents living along the shoreline of Manila Bay at Isla Puting Bato in Manila City on Sunday. Metro residents living in low-lying areas were advised to evacuate as the capital region braces for the impact of Typhoon Rolly, which is forecast to pass 70 kilometers south of Metro Manila between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m., according to PAGASA.