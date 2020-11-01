Home > News MULTIMEDIA Lighting candles for dearly departed Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2020 05:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman lights a candle scribbled with the names of their dearly departed at the altar of the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines on Sunday. Filipino Catholics had to find alternative ways of observing the annual All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day as cemeteries around the country remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Undas 2020 All Saints' Day Church of the Holy Sacrifice /news/11/02/20/1-missing-1-injured-in-marinduque-after-rollys-onslaught-governor/news/11/02/20/aid-to-isolated-typhoon-hit-catanduanes-may-arrive-monday-official/overseas/11/02/20/thai-king-declares-love-for-all-after-months-of-pro-democracy-protests/overseas/11/02/20/who-chief-quarantined-after-contact-tests-positive-for-covid-19/news/11/02/20/duterte-spox-prays-for-covid-19-typhoon-fatalities