Lighting candles for dearly departed

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A woman lights a candle scribbled with the names of their dearly departed at the altar of the Church of the Holy Sacrifice at the University of the Philippines on Sunday. Filipino Catholics had to find alternative ways of observing the annual All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day as cemeteries around the country remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.