Laguna Bay boatmen prepare for Super Typhoon Rolly Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2020 10:30 AM Residents secure their boats to shore along Laguna Bay in Taguig City on Sunday as typhoon Signal 4 was raised in Metro Manila. Super Typhoon Rolly (International name: GONI) made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 310 km/h. Super Typhoon Rolly makes second landfall in Albay as millions flee