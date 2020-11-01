MULTIMEDIA

Laguna Bay boatmen prepare for Super Typhoon Rolly

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents secure their boats to shore along Laguna Bay in Taguig City on Sunday as typhoon Signal 4 was raised in Metro Manila. Super Typhoon Rolly (International name: GONI) made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 310 km/h.