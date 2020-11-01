MULTIMEDIA

Flashflood hits Cagsawa Ruins

Photo courtesy of AJ Miraflor

Residents stay on a roof for safety as water rages over the site of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall in Tiwi, Albay, packing winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 280 kph causing power and telecommunication outages in the province.