Flashflood hits Cagsawa Ruins
Photo courtesy of AJ Miraflor
Posted at Nov 01 2020 04:46 PM
Residents stay on a roof for safety as water rages over the site of the Cagsawa Ruins in Barangay Busay, Daraga, Albay on Sunday. Super Typhoon Rolly made its second landfall in Tiwi, Albay, packing winds of up to 225 kilometers per hour, and gusts of up to 280 kph causing power and telecommunication outages in the province.
