Evacuating pets as water rises in Bay, Laguna
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2020 02:06 PM
Residents take their dogs to safety as floodwater rises in Barangay San Isidro, Bay, Laguna on Sunday. Rolly, which weakened into a typhoon, is predicted to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela according to PAGASA.
