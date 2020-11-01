MULTIMEDIA

Evacuating pets as water rises in Bay, Laguna

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents take their dogs to safety as floodwater rises in Barangay San Isidro, Bay, Laguna on Sunday. Rolly, which weakened into a typhoon, is predicted to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, Bataan, Bulacan, Aurora, and the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela according to PAGASA.