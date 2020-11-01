Home  >  News

Batangas gets ready for Typhoon Rolly

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2020 03:40 PM

Batangas gets ready for Typhoon Rolly

Residents living along the Balintawak River in Lipa City, Batangas are evacuated as Typhoon Rolly is expected to pass the province on Sunday. Rolly, the strongest typhoon on record this year, made landfall earlier in Catanduanes, Albay and Quezon, and continues to sweep westward bringing violent winds and intense rainfall.

