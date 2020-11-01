MULTIMEDIA
Batangas gets ready for Typhoon Rolly
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 01 2020 03:40 PM
Residents living along the Balintawak River in Lipa City, Batangas are evacuated as Typhoon Rolly is expected to pass the province on Sunday. Rolly, the strongest typhoon on record this year, made landfall earlier in Catanduanes, Albay and Quezon, and continues to sweep westward bringing violent winds and intense rainfall.
- /entertainment/11/02/20/mahirap-siya-daniel-padilla-recalls-experience-as-myx-celebrity-vj
- /news/11/02/20/duterte-missing-sa-gitna-ng-hambalos-ni-rolly-palasyo-may-tugon
- /entertainment/11/02/20/angelica-panganiban-humanga-lalo-sa-voice-actors-dahil-sa-bagong-pelikula
- /life/11/02/20/heart-evangelista-glad-to-get-along-well-with-her-mother-in-law
- /business/11/02/20/steve-wozniak-to-speak-about-innovation-entrepreneurship-future-of-tech-for-filipinos