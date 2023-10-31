Home > News MULTIMEDIA Victims of extra-judicial killings honored on day of the dead Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 31 2023 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings gather and display pictures of their late loved ones following a Holy Mass offered at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. Ahead of the traditional Catholic observance of All Saints' Day, relatives of the victims of the drug war gathered to pray in their continued call for justice. Read More: EJK extra-judicial killings drug war All Saints Day /overseas/10/31/23/suspected-gunman-takes-hostages-in-japan/business/10/31/23/presyo-ng-mga-bulaklak-sa-dangwa-tumaas/business/10/31/23/fewer-passengers-at-naia-but-surge-expected-this-weekend/news/10/31/23/filipinos-flock-to-cemeteries-ahead-of-undas/sports/10/31/23/uaap-racela-still-confident-of-adamsons-final-4-chances