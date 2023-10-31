MULTIMEDIA

Victims of extra-judicial killings honored on day of the dead

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Relatives of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings gather and display pictures of their late loved ones following a Holy Mass offered at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Tuesday. Ahead of the traditional Catholic observance of All Saints' Day, relatives of the victims of the drug war gathered to pray in their continued call for justice.