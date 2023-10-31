Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gone but not forgotten Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 02:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman offers prayers for her departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on October 31, 2023. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries nationwide in the observance of All Souls Day on November 2. LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASA Read More: All Souls Day Undas2023 Manila South Cemetery /entertainment/10/31/23/3-pinoy-trainees-to-compete-in-k-pop-contest-universe-ticket/sports/10/31/23/pvl-chery-tiggo-sweeps-gerflor-for-third-win/spotlight/10/31/23/in-uk-tourists-discover-darker-side-of-oxford-and-cambridge/news/10/31/23/bske-polls-in-some-lanao-del-sur-samar-villages-delayed/life/10/31/23/intramuros-out-to-reclaim-leading-tourist-attraction-title