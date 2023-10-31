Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Gone but not forgotten

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2023 02:50 PM

Gone but not forgotten

A woman offers prayers for her departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on October 31, 2023. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit cemeteries nationwide in the observance of All Souls Day on November 2. 

Read More:  All Souls Day   Undas2023   Manila South Cemetery  