Mask on at Sangandaan cemetery

Mask on at Sangandaan Public cemetery

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Caloocan local government and health personnel implement basic health protocols as visitors enter the Sangandaan Public Cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day, Monday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit the grave of their departed loved ones from Monday until Wednesday, Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day.