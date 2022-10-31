Mask on at Sangandaan cemetery

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Mask on at Sangandaan Public cemetery Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2022 03:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Caloocan local government and health personnel implement basic health protocols as visitors enter the Sangandaan Public Cemetery on the eve of All Saints' Day, Monday. Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit the grave of their departed loved ones from Monday until Wednesday, Nov. 2, All Souls’ Day. Undas 2022: Mga sementeryo handa na sa dagsa ng tao Marcos Jr. signs EO allowing voluntary use of face masks indoors, outdoors Read More: Sangandaan Public Cemetery Caloocan minimum health protocols All Souls’ Day All Saints’ Day Undas Undas 2022 cemetery sementeryo /entertainment/10/31/22/jomari-yllana-abby-viduya-to-tie-the-knot/sports/10/31/22/ups-gonzales-repays-coachs-trust-with-career-best-outing-vs-nu/spotlight/10/31/22/deadly-paeng-flash-floods-in-barmm-unexpected-official/business/10/31/22/markets-boosted-by-rate-hopes-ahead-of-fed-decision/news/10/31/22/barge-sumadsad-sa-karagatan-sa-zambales-1-nawawala