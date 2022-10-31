MULTIMEDIA

In Noveleta, Undas can wait after Paeng devastation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A public cemetery in Noveleta, Cavite remains almost deserted on Monday, a day before All Saints Day, as residents reel from the massive flooding caused by severe tropical storm Paeng. The flood that hit the area was the worst since tropical storm Ondoy in 2009 and sent residents fleeing to higher ground, local authorities said.