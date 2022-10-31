MULTIMEDIA
In Noveleta, Undas can wait after Paeng devastation
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 31 2022 06:36 PM | Updated as of Oct 31 2022 07:09 PM
A public cemetery in Noveleta, Cavite remains almost deserted on Monday, a day before All Saints Day, as residents reel from the massive flooding caused by severe tropical storm Paeng. The flood that hit the area was the worst since tropical storm Ondoy in 2009 and sent residents fleeing to higher ground, local authorities said.
- /video/overseas/10/31/22/walang-pinoy-na-nasaktan-nasawi-sa-itaewon-ph-embassy
- /video/news/10/31/22/mga-nasawi-sa-landslide-inilibing-sa-mass-grave-sa-maguindanao-del-norte
- /video/business/10/31/22/delayed-cancelled-flights-sa-naia-idinaing
- /news/10/31/22/tingnan-cena-filipiniana-tampok-sa-maritime-museum-ng-barcelona
- /news/10/31/22/why-tragedy-struck-maguindanao-during-paengs-onslaught