Cemeteries cleaned after storm for All Saints' Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Visitors flock to the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on Monday, a day before All Saints' Day. The cemetery reopened after being cleared of debris from severe tropical storm Paeng, just in time for most Filipinos' annual ritual of going to the cemeteries to visit their loved ones.