Cathching a ride for Undas

MULTIMEDIA

Traveling for Undas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Passengers catch a ride at a bus station in Quezon City on Monday, as they travel to their respective hometowns for the observance of All Saints' Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Oct. 31 a special non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to spend time with their families as well as boost local tourism during the long weekend.