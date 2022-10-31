Cathching a ride for Undas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Traveling for Undas Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2022 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers catch a ride at a bus station in Quezon City on Monday, as they travel to their respective hometowns for the observance of All Saints' Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Oct. 31 a special non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to spend time with their families as well as boost local tourism during the long weekend. Undas 2022 travel seen to match pre-pandemic level: aviation official Read More: Quezon City bus station transportation Undas2022 All Souls’ Day All Saints’ Day bus terminal Undas travel traveling home /video/life/10/31/22/how-to-help-someone-who-is-grieving/news/10/31/22/tingnan-dokumentaryo-tungkol-sa-pinoy-lgbtq-migrants-ipinalabas-sa-amsterdam/life/10/31/22/how-in-kind-donations-can-help-less-fortunate-students/business/10/31/22/inflation-to-range-71-to-79-pct-in-october-bsp/overseas/10/31/22/china-to-ease-mainland-residents-travel-to-macau