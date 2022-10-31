Home  >  News

Traveling for Undas

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2022 04:02 PM

Cathching a ride for Undas

Passengers catch a ride at a bus station in Quezon City on Monday, as they travel to their respective hometowns for the observance of All Saints' Day. President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Oct. 31 a special non-working holiday to allow Filipinos to spend time with their families as well as boost local tourism during the long weekend.

 

