Pandacan residents line up for water

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Water rationing as pipe realignment continues in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2021 04:50 PM A man fills buckets from a Maynilad water tanker in Pandacan, Manila on Sunday. Water interruption is currently being experienced in areas serviced by Maynilad due to a pipe realignment activity, to give way to a flood control project by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Sobriedad, Manila from Oct. 29 until Nov. 1. Maynilad customers in NCR, Cavite store water ahead of service interruption