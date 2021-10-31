Pandacan residents line up for water

MULTIMEDIA

Water rationing as pipe realignment continues in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man fills buckets from a Maynilad water tanker in Pandacan, Manila on Sunday. Water interruption is currently being experienced in areas serviced by Maynilad due to a pipe realignment activity, to give way to a flood control project by the Department of Public Works and Highways in Sobriedad, Manila from Oct. 29 until Nov. 1.