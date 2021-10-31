Blessing urns at Manila Cathedral

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Blessing of urns at Manila Cathedral for All Souls’ Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2021 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rev. Father Reginald Malicdem blesses urns after a liturgical mass at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday. Catholics honor saints and their departed loved ones on All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day, which are commemorated annually on Nov. 1 and 2. Mga dumayo sa Quiapo Church, nag-alay ng dasal para sa mga yumao Read More: Undas 2021 Manila Cathedral Minor basilica of the Immaculate Conception All Souls’ Day Undas All Saints Day All Souls Day /sports/10/31/21/aquino-shinshu-down-parks-and-nagoya-in-emperors-cup/news/10/31/21/400k-nakapagparehistro-sa-pinalawig-na-voter-registration/news/10/31/21/pagbiyahe-sa-naia-at-pitx-balik-sigla-na/entertainment/10/31/21/watch-bamboo-kz-in-probinsyana-duet-on-asap/sports/10/31/21/thirdy-shines-as-san-en-advances-in-emperors-cup