Blessing of urns at Manila Cathedral for All Souls’ Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2021 03:16 PM

Blessing urns at Manila Cathedral

Rev. Father Reginald Malicdem blesses urns after a liturgical mass at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday. Catholics honor saints and their departed loved ones on All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day, which are commemorated annually on Nov. 1 and 2.


 

