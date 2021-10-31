Blessing urns at Manila Cathedral

MULTIMEDIA

Blessing of urns at Manila Cathedral for All Souls’ Day

ABS-CBN News

Rev. Father Reginald Malicdem blesses urns after a liturgical mass at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Sunday. Catholics honor saints and their departed loved ones on All Saints' Day and All Souls’ Day, which are commemorated annually on Nov. 1 and 2.



