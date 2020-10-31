Home  >  News

Sailing prohibited as 'Rolly' approaches

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2020 05:57 PM

Sailing prohibited as 'Rolly' approaches

A Philippine Coast Guard officer reminds boatmen not to sail from a fishport in Binangonan, Rizal on Saturday as Typhoon Rolly moves closer to landfall. More areas in Luzon were put under storm warning signal no. 3 Saturday afternoon as the typhoon maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. 

