Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sailing prohibited as 'Rolly' approaches George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2020 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A Philippine Coast Guard officer reminds boatmen not to sail from a fishport in Binangonan, Rizal on Saturday as Typhoon Rolly moves closer to landfall. More areas in Luzon were put under storm warning signal no. 3 Saturday afternoon as the typhoon maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph. PAGASA hoists Signal No. 3 in more areas as powerful 'Rolly' moves closer to Bicol Read More: Typhoon Rolly Rolly PH typhoon Binangonan fishport coast guard multimedia multimedia photos /news/10/31/20/typhoon-rolly-maintains-strength-as-it-approaches-bicol/overseas/10/31/20/thai-students-pose-with-dissidents-in-graduation-protest/overseas/10/31/20/turkish-rescue-workers-search-for-survivors-in-quake-death-toll-rises-to-27/entertainment/10/31/20/karylle-jhong-ion-show-how-pinoys-are-experts-in-resilience-with-magpasikat-2020-performance/news/10/31/20/rollback-sa-petrolyo-sasalubong-sa-nobyembre