Home > News MULTIMEDIA Packing palay before Rolly hits Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2020 03:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Farmers gather drying palay in Laungcupang, La Paz, Tarlac as they anticipate the arrival of Typhoon Rolly in a few hours on Saturday. Typhoon Rolly is set to intensify into a super typhoon packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph according to state weather bureau PAGASA. Philippines braces for world's strongest typhoon in 2020 Read More: Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Super Typhoon palay farmers multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/31/20/pba-to-resume-games-tuesday-vows-health-of-bubble-participants-a-priority/overseas/10/31/20/thai-protests-some-students-to-skip-graduation-ceremony-graced-by-king/news/10/31/20/doh-ebidensiya-kulang-para-sabihing-epektibo-ang-air-purifier-vs-covid-19/news/10/31/20/mgcq-philippines-2021-expected-covid-19/news/10/31/20/rolly-expected-to-bring-widespread-damage-as-it-barrels-closer-to-ph