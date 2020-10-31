MULTIMEDIA

Packing palay before Rolly hits

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Farmers gather drying palay in Laungcupang, La Paz, Tarlac as they anticipate the arrival of Typhoon Rolly in a few hours on Saturday. Typhoon Rolly is set to intensify into a super typhoon packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph according to state weather bureau PAGASA.