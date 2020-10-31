Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Packing palay before Rolly hits

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2020 03:10 PM

Packing palay before Rolly hits

Farmers gather drying palay in Laungcupang, La Paz, Tarlac as they anticipate the arrival of Typhoon Rolly in a few hours on Saturday. Typhoon Rolly is set to intensify into a super typhoon packing maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gusts of up to 265 kph according to state weather bureau PAGASA. 

Read More:  Rolly PH   Typhoon Rolly   Super Typhoon   palay   farmers   multimedia   multimedia photos  