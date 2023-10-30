MULTIMEDIA

Pinoys troop to polling precincts for BSKE

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

People look for their names and precinct numbers to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on October 30, 2023. A total of 1,414,487 candidates are competing for 672,016 positions in the Barangay and SK Elections.