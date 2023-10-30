Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pinoys troop to polling precincts for BSKE Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2023 10:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look for their names and precinct numbers to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections at Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City on October 30, 2023. A total of 1,414,487 candidates are competing for 672,016 positions in the Barangay and SK Elections. BSKE results 'crucial' to politicians in nat'l level: Marcos Jr Read More: Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan Election BSKE Bagong Silangan Elementary School Quezon City /entertainment/10/30/23/vilma-santos-appeals-for-return-of-its-your-lucky-day/life/10/30/23/nicole-borromeo-talks-about-miss-international-journey/overseas/10/30/23/33-aid-trucks-entered-gaza-sunday-un/business/10/30/23/robinsons-retail-core-net-earnings-up-4-pct-in-first-9-months/entertainment/10/30/23/ronnie-alonte-hopes-to-play-this-pinoy-superhero