Barangay face-off

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2023 11:11 AM

Voting begins at a village basketball court in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023. Millions of Filipinos in the 42,027 barangays around the country are set to vote for their Punong Barangay and 7 Sangguniang Barangay Members

Barangay, SK elections begin; PWDs, seniors, pregnant voters line up early

Read More: Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan Election BSKE Barangay Batasan Hills Quezon City