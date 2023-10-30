MULTIMEDIA

Barangay face-off

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Voting begins at a village basketball court in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023. Millions of Filipinos in the 42,027 barangays around the country are set to vote for their Punong Barangay and 7 Sangguniang Barangay Members