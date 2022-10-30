x

#PaengPH brings heavy flooding in different parts of the country

Francis R. Malasig, EPA/EFE

Posted at Oct 30 2022 09:25 AM

Wading to safety in Las Pinas

People wade in chest-deep floodwater in Las Pinas City on Sunday. Heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng (International name: Nalgae) caused massive flooding in different parts of the country,
forcing residents to climb to the roof of their houses.

 

