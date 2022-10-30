Wading to safety in Las Pinas

Home > News MULTIMEDIA #PaengPH brings heavy flooding in different parts of the country Francis R. Malasig, EPA/EFE Posted at Oct 30 2022 09:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wade in chest-deep floodwater in Las Pinas City on Sunday. Heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng (International name: Nalgae) caused massive flooding in different parts of the country, forcing residents to climb to the roof of their houses. Paeng exits Luzon; Signal No. 2 still up in some areas Read More: Paeng PaengPh flooding flood Las Pinas Nalgae tropical storm Paeng baha storm typhoon /video/life/10/30/22/kababalaghan-pagkagat-ng-dilim-mapapanood-na-linggo-ng-hapon/sports/10/30/22/hornets-sting-warriors-in-overtime-thunder-top-mavs/sports/10/30/22/usts-soriano-takes-commanding-lead-in-womens-mvp-race/news/10/30/22/water-level-sa-marikina-river-bumaba-na/news/10/30/22/mahigit-100-pamilya-sa-bulacan-inilikas-dahil-kay-paeng