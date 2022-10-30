x

Paeng triggers landslides in Maguindanao, kills some residents

Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

Posted at Oct 30 2022 10:05 AM | Updated as of Oct 30 2022 11:35 AM

A resident walks over debris in the landslide-hit village of Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province on Saturday. Tropical Storm Paeng whipped the Philippines on Oct. 29 unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 48 people dead in the country, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. 

