Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paeng triggers landslides in Maguindanao, kills some residents Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP Posted at Oct 30 2022 10:05 AM | Updated as of Oct 30 2022 11:35 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A resident walks over debris in the landslide-hit village of Kusiong in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao province on Saturday. Tropical Storm Paeng whipped the Philippines on Oct. 29 unleashing flash floods and landslides that left at least 48 people dead in the country, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Paeng leaves 48 dead, more than 900,000 affected: NDRRMC Patay sa baha, landslide sa Maguindanao nasa 53 na Read More: PaengPH tropical storm Paeng Nalgae Paeng Datu Odin Sinsuat Barangay Kusiong Maguindanao Datu Odin Sinsuat Maguindanao regions regional news landslide disaster calamity /news/10/30/22/tfc-news-correspondent-nakaligtas-sa-deadly-halloween-party-stampede-sa-itaewon/entertainment/10/30/22/darren-the-juans-pull-heartstrings-as-they-perform-dulo/news/10/30/22/magat-dam-muling-nagpakawala-ng-tubig-sa-gitna-ng-bagyong-paeng/news/10/30/22/some-parts-of-metro-manila-experience-flooding-due-to-paeng/business/10/30/22/paeng-affected-over-4-million-meralco-customers-ofcl