Sampaloc residents wait for water distribution.

Waiting for water

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A resident waits for fire volunteers to distribute rations of water in Sampaloc, Manila on Saturday. Maynilad announced a service interruption scheduled from October 29 to November 1 affecting areas in Metro Manila and Cavite to give way to the flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).