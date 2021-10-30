Long lines on last day of #Halalan2021 registration

MULTIMEDIA

Would-be voters flock to Comelec satellite sites on last day of #Halalan2021 registration

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Residents of Quezon City’s second district line up to register as voters for Halalan 2022 at SM North Edsa on Saturday, the last day to do so. Several malls in Metro Manila have seen an influx of registrants as early as 7 p.m. the previous night to meet the deadline.