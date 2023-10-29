Getting ready for BSKE

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan Elections

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Personnel from the Commission on Elections, the Quezon City local government election agencies and members of the Electoral Board collect ballot boxes and election paraphernalia for Quezon City’s Districts 4,5 and 6 at the Quezon City Hall grounds on Sunday. Comelec implemented the nationwide distribution of ballot boxes on the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.