Getting ready for BSKE

MULTIMEDIA
Getting ready for Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan Elections
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 29 2023 12:26 PM
Personnel from the Commission on Elections, the Quezon City local government election agencies and members of the Electoral Board collect ballot boxes and election paraphernalia for Quezon City’s Districts 4,5 and 6 at the Quezon City Hall grounds on Sunday. Comelec implemented the nationwide distribution of ballot boxes on the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023.
- /sports/10/29/23/ncaa-jru-outlasts-arellano-for-back-to-back-wins
- /sports/10/29/23/petro-gazz-earns-share-of-lead-with-tough-win-over-nxled
- /overseas/10/29/23/families-to-hold-mass-commemoration-for-seoul-2022-crush-victims
- /entertainment/10/29/23/these-k-pop-k-drama-stars-are-coming-to-ph-in-november
- /news/10/29/23/shallow-quakes-shake-surigao-del-sur