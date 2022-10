Visiting the dead amid Paeng

MULTIMEDIA

Visiting the dead in Barangka amid Paeng's rains

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People visit the Barangka Public Cemetery in Marikina City on Saturday despite rains brought by severe tropical storm Paeng. State weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila will experience rains throughout the whole day and will continue on Sunday due to Paeng.