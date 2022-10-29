Home > News MULTIMEDIA #PaengPH floods hamper motorists in Muntinlupa Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2022 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists are met with flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Paeng as they pass through the National Road in Muntinlupa City on Saturday. Metro Manila is currently under Signal No. 3, as Paeng inundates parts of the country. More areas under Signal No. 3, as Paeng maintains strength Read More: Paeng Paeng PH Tropical Storm PH flood weather Muntinlupa /news/10/29/22/ndrrmc-eyes-nationwide-state-of-calamity-due-to-paeng/sports/10/29/22/football-pff-womens-cup-kicks-off-on-nov-5/news/10/29/22/from-luzon-to-mindanao-country-bears-impact-of-paeng/news/10/29/22/16-bayan-sa-quezon-walang-suplay-ng-kuryente/sports/10/29/22/tennis-phenom-alex-eala-featured-on-vogue-philippines