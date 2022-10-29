Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

#PaengPH floods hamper motorists in Muntinlupa

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 02:20 PM

#PaengPH floods hamper motorists

Motorists are met with flood waters brought by Tropical Storm Paeng as they pass through the National Road in Muntinlupa City on Saturday. Metro Manila is currently under Signal No. 3, as Paeng inundates parts of the country.

