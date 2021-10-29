Water interruption due to pipeline laying

MULTIMEDIA

Maynilad starts pipeline realignment in Manila

Workers prepare the laying of a pipeline of Maynilad along Cristobal Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday, as part of a pipe realignment project to make way for the flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Around 3 million customers of Maynilad in Metro Manila and Cavite will be affected by several hours of water interruption from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.