Water interruption due to pipeline laying

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Maynilad starts pipeline realignment in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2021 09:31 AM Workers prepare the laying of a pipeline of Maynilad along Cristobal Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Friday, as part of a pipe realignment project to make way for the flood control project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Around 3 million customers of Maynilad in Metro Manila and Cavite will be affected by several hours of water interruption from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. Maynilad customers in NCR, Cavite store water ahead of service interruption Read More: Maynilad water services pipeline flood control Maynilad DPWH