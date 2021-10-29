Home  >  News

#NeverAgain, Rise Up remembers loved ones killed in drug war for Undas 2021

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 04:43 PM

Remembering loved ones killed in the war on drugs

Rise Up, an organization composed of families who say their loved ones were victims of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, say their prayers at the Commission on Human Rights headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group continued their call for a halt to the killings as they remembered their departed loved ones ahead of Undas. 

