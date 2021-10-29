Passengers flock to PITX for long weekend

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Going to the provinces for Undas 2021 long weekend George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2021 07:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on Friday in time for the Undas 2021 long weekend. Terminal authorities report that they have already monitored at least 40,000 passengers as of 5 p.m. Read More: Undas 2021 All Saints Day All Souls Day PITX Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange province commuters travelers /news/10/29/21/higit-50-babae-na-dawit-sa-prostitusyon-nasagip-ng-nbi/news/10/29/21/pacquiao-woos-cebuanos/entertainment/10/29/21/nadine-lustre-releases-new-single-wait-for-me/news/10/29/21/mga-uuwi-ng-probinsiya-para-sa-undas-2021-dumarami/news/10/29/21/willie-ong-hits-governments-slow-pandemic-response