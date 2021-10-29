Passengers flock to PITX for long weekend

MULTIMEDIA

Going to the provinces for Undas 2021 long weekend

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on Friday in time for the Undas 2021 long weekend. Terminal authorities report that they have already monitored at least 40,000 passengers as of 5 p.m.