MULTIMEDIA

Learning made easy

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo graces the opening of the 11th E-skwela hub in Manila on Thursday. The learning hubs, donated by the direct selling company Frontrow, were simultaneously opened in different parts of Luzon and Cebu. Equipped with computers, stable internet connections, and printers which can be used in printing out learning modules, the facilities can be used by teachers and students for free.