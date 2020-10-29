Home > News MULTIMEDIA Keeping the living away from the dead Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2020 04:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Thursday to enforce the closure set by the government in the days covering All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The government ordered all cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to avoid crowding of people due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19. Philippines closes cemeteries from Oct. 29- Nov. 4 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 cemeteries All Saints Day All Souls Day dead visit /video/news/10/29/20/palace-jail-time-awaits-sellers-of-unauthorized-covid-19-vaccine/news/10/29/20/doh-records-1761-new-covid-19-cases-total-caseload-nears-377000/news/10/29/20/presyo-ng-isda-ilang-gulay-sa-tandang-sora-market-sumirit-dahil-sa-nagdaang-bagyo/entertainment/10/29/20/watch-julie-anne-san-jose-covers-main-theme-of-netflixs-over-the-moon/business/10/29/20/takbo-ng-mrt-3-pabibilisin-sa-50-kilometro-kada-oras-simula-nov-3