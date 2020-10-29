MULTIMEDIA

Keeping the living away from the dead

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on Thursday to enforce the closure set by the government in the days covering All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The government ordered all cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 to avoid crowding of people due to the continuing threat of the COVID-19.