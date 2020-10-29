Home > News MULTIMEDIA Faster MRT-3 travel times Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2020 01:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An MRT-3 train runs at a speed of up to 50kph on Monday. The MRT-3 is preparing to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. The MRT-3 aims to have its trains travel at 50kph by November and at 60kph by December. Read More: MRT3 MRT train transportation public multimedia multimedia photos /life/10/29/20/richard-yap-on-dealing-with-burnout-adapting-to-pandemic/overseas/10/29/20/india-passes-8-million-coronavirus-cases/sports/10/29/20/pba-relief-for-austria-after-san-miguel-overcomes-slow-start/video/news/10/29/20/do-you-trust-lacson-to-probe-alleged-red-tagging-bayan-muna-solon-answers/overseas/10/29/20/next-crop-of-covid-19-vaccine-developers-take-more-traditional-route