Faster MRT-3 travel times

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

An MRT-3 train runs at a speed of up to 50kph on Monday. The MRT-3 is preparing to deploy more trains in the coming days at faster travel times. The MRT-3 aims to have its trains travel at 50kph by November and at 60kph by December.