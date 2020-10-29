MULTIMEDIA
Early visit to parents
Arman Baylon, Presidential Photos
Posted at Oct 29 2020 09:30 AM
President Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on Wednesday. Duterte performed his annual tradition of visiting the family mausoleum days earlier than All Saints or All Souls Day with the government ban on visits to the cemeteries on those days in place.