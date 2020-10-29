MULTIMEDIA

Early visit to parents

Arman Baylon, Presidential Photos

President Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on Wednesday. Duterte performed his annual tradition of visiting the family mausoleum days earlier than All Saints or All Souls Day with the government ban on visits to the cemeteries on those days in place.