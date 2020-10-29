Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Early visit to parents

Arman Baylon, Presidential Photos

Posted at Oct 29 2020 09:30 AM

Early visit to parents

President Duterte visits the resting place of his parents, Vicente Duterte, the former governor of then undivided Davao Province, and Soledad Duterte, one of Davao’s respected civic leaders, at the Roman Catholic Cemetery in Davao City on Wednesday. Duterte performed his annual tradition of visiting the family mausoleum days earlier than All Saints or All Souls Day with the government ban on visits to the cemeteries on those days in place. 

Read More:  Duterte   parents   cemetery   All Saint Day   All Souls Day   undas   multimedia   multimedia photos  