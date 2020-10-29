Home > News MULTIMEDIA Anti-communist groups hold candle lighting protest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2020 08:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Anti-communist groups Hands Off Our Children (HOOC) and League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) hold a candle lighting protest at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Thursday as they call on communist groups to stop recruiting youths to join their ranks. HOOC and LPP allege that left-leaning groups and partylists target students for recruitment to the New People's Army. We're in Congress, we do not advocate for armed struggle: Bayan Muna lawmaker ALAMIN: Bakit peligroso ang mabiktima ng red-tagging Esperon backs 2 officials who red-tagged party-list groups Senate panel to probe alleged red-tagging of celebrities: Lacson Read More: Hands Off Our Children League of Parents of the Philippines anti-communist communist protest candle lighting multimedia multimedia photos /video/entertainment/10/29/20/wildest-dreams-album-ni-nadine-pinuri-ni-james/life/10/29/20/michele-gumabao-sumagot-kung-bakit-no-show-sa-photo-op-matapos-ang-mup/video/news/10/29/20/mega-task-force-vs-katiwalian-walang-sasantuhin-doj/business/10/29/20/ilang-kabahayan-ligtas-muna-sa-putulan-ng-kuryente/business/10/29/20/banks-keeping-lending-tight-despite-record-low-interest-rates-bsp