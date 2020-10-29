MULTIMEDIA

Anti-communist groups hold candle lighting protest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Anti-communist groups Hands Off Our Children (HOOC) and League of Parents of the Philippines (LPP) hold a candle lighting protest at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on Thursday as they call on communist groups to stop recruiting youths to join their ranks. HOOC and LPP allege that left-leaning groups and partylists target students for recruitment to the New People's Army.