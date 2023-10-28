MULTIMEDIA

Manila exodus for the long weekend

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hundreds of passengers line up at a bus station in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday, as Filipinos head to the provinces for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and Undas. The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board said this week that its on the ground enforcers are ready to issue special permits for additional buses should the need arise.