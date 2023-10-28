Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila exodus for the long weekend Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2023 02:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of passengers line up at a bus station in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday, as Filipinos head to the provinces for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections and Undas. The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board said this week that its on the ground enforcers are ready to issue special permits for additional buses should the need arise. DOTr tiniyak na may sapat na provincial buses para sa Undas, BSKE Read More: Undas Undas 2023 BSKE 2023 BSKE bus terminal /news/10/28/23/karen-davila-meets-un-women-chief-in-new-york/news/10/28/23/repatriation-flight-from-israel-readied-for-62-more-filipinos/overseas/10/28/23/95-arrested-in-myanmar-scam-operation-raids/video/business/10/28/23/drop-trade-ties-with-china-expert-says-ph-can-find-other-partners/sports/10/28/23/echo-players-explain-why-they-fielded-in-jaypee