Tropical storm Paeng inundates Maguindano

This handout courtesy of Remar Pablo taken and received on Friday shows residents trapped inside a gym in the town of Upi in Maguindanao which was flooded after heavy rains brought about by tropical storm Paeng. Landslides and flooding killed 13 people as heavy rain from approaching tropical storm Paeng lashed the southern Philippines on October 28, a disaster official said.