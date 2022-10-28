Rising prices, rising profits

MULTIMEDIA

Rising prices mean rising profits for oil companies

Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

A customer fills his tank at a Shell petrol station in London, Britain on Thursday. Shell has reported profits of some 9.5 billion US dollars for the period from July to September, nearly doubling its earnings from the same time last year. Calls for a windfall tax continue to grow as oil companies profit from high energy prices due to the war in Ukraine.