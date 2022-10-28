Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Friday night (brake) lights

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2022 09:04 PM

Paeng rains worsen Undas exodus

Traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Friday ahead of the long weekend. Intermittent rains have worsened traffic jams in Metro Manila as people head to the provinces to mark Undas. 

Read More:  Undas   Undas 2022   Paeng   Paeng PH   EDSA traffic   traffiuc   traffic jam  