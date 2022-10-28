MULTIMEDIA

Gabriela launches petition to address rising prices

ABS-CBN News

Members of women's group, Gabriela, conduct a signature petition at the Quinta Market in Quiapo, Manila on Friday to address the rising prices of basic goods. The petition urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent House Bill 5504 for the removal of 12% VAT on basic goods and House Bill 4898 to establish a National Minimum Wage to help cushion the effects of rising prices on the poor.

