Floods hit Maguindanao

MULTIMEDIA

Rescue ops in Parang as rains hit

Handout, BAPRO via EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A handout photo from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Police Regional Office (BAPRO) shows policemen and coast guard personnel carrying a body during a rescue operation in the flood-hit town of Parang, Maguindanao on Friday. According to the latest forecast, Paeng could make its first landfall in Samar Island before hitting Luzon.