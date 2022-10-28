Floods hit Maguindanao

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rescue ops in Parang as rains hit Handout, BAPRO via EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 28 2022 06:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout photo from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Police Regional Office (BAPRO) shows policemen and coast guard personnel carrying a body during a rescue operation in the flood-hit town of Parang, Maguindanao on Friday. According to the latest forecast, Paeng could make its first landfall in Samar Island before hitting Luzon. Paeng may make landfall twice; signal no. 3 possible in some areas: PAGASA Read More: Paeng Paeng PH Maguindanao Bangsamoro Autonomous Police Regional Office /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes