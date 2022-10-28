MULTIMEDIA

Earthquake damages DIngras Church

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Carpenter foreman Hurado Dinggal inspects the damage sustained by the Dingras Church in Ilocos Norte on Friday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The tremor left at least 63 people injured and more than P46 million in estimated damage.