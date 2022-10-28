Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earthquake damages DIngras Church Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2022 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Carpenter foreman Hurado Dinggal inspects the damage sustained by the Dingras Church in Ilocos Norte on Friday, days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the province. The tremor left at least 63 people injured and more than P46 million in estimated damage. Read More: Ilocos Norte Dingras Church earthquake aftermath /overseas/10/29/22/russia-mobilizes-300000-reservists-minister/overseas/10/29/22/covid-vaccines-may-cause-period-problems-experts/entertainment/10/29/22/pioneering-rocker-jerry-lee-lewis-dead-at-87/overseas/10/29/22/intruder-attacks-husband-of-top-us-democrat-with-hammer/spotlight/10/29/22/theft-robbery-top-list-of-undas-holiday-crimes