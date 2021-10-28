Visiting loved ones ahead of All Saints' Day

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Paying respects to loved ones before Undas 2021 closure Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2021 06:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman visits the grave of a departed loved one at the Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City on Thursday, a day before cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums are closed to the public until November 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered their closure for the second straight year during Undas as a precaution against COVID-19. Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure Read More: Undas 2021 coronavirus COVID19 All Souls' Day All Saints' Day Bagbag Cemetery /entertainment/10/28/21/kim-chiu-reacts-to-miss-universe-thailand-comparison/overseas/10/28/21/asean-upgrades-strategic-ties-with-china/entertainment/10/28/21/no-holds-barred-albie-gets-real-about-andi-eigenmann/life/10/28/21/new-mental-health-support-website-launched-in-ph/entertainment/10/28/21/how-jake-cuenca-relates-to-story-of-viral-scandal