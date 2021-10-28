Visiting loved ones ahead of All Saints' Day

MULTIMEDIA

Paying respects to loved ones before Undas 2021 closure

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A woman visits the grave of a departed loved one at the Bagbag Cemetery in Quezon City on Thursday, a day before cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums are closed to the public until November 2. The Department of Interior and Local Government ordered their closure for the second straight year during Undas as a precaution against COVID-19.