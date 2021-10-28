Home  >  News

A relative pays her respects to a departed loved one at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

Posted at Oct 28 2021 11:22 AM

Visiting fallen heroes before November 1

A woman offers flowers on one of the tombs at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on Thursday, the last day to observe what has been a Filipino tradition to visit their departed loved ones on November 1. Cemeteries are set to close nationwide starting October 29 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. 

