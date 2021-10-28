Visiting fallen heroes before November 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA A relative pays her respects to a departed loved one at the Libingan ng mga Bayani ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2021 11:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman offers flowers on one of the tombs at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on Thursday, the last day to observe what has been a Filipino tradition to visit their departed loved ones on November 1. Cemeteries are set to close nationwide starting October 29 to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 All Saints Day undas cemeteries /sports/10/28/21/nba-bam-adebayo-scores-24-to-help-heat-dominate-nets/entertainment/10/28/21/panoorin-alexa-ilacad-naiyak-sa-payo-ni-kuya/sports/10/28/21/nba-dangelo-russell-leads-timberwolves-past-bucks/video/news/10/28/21/bilang-ng-dalaw-limitado-sa-la-loma-catholic-cemetery/sports/10/28/21/nba-fred-vanvleet-carries-raptors-past-pacers