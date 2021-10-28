Scary rise in prices

MULTIMEDIA

Women's group calls for answer to rising prices of goods

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of women's group Gabriela conduct a Halloween-themed protest in front of Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling for the suspension of taxes on oil following eight consecutive weeks of pump price increases, with the recent hike reaching as high as P2 per liter.