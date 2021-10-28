Scary rise in prices

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Women's group calls for answer to rising prices of goods Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2021 12:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of women's group Gabriela conduct a Halloween-themed protest in front of Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The group is calling for the suspension of taxes on oil following eight consecutive weeks of pump price increases, with the recent hike reaching as high as P2 per liter. Read More: oil prices oil price hike consumer women Commonwealth /entertainment/10/28/21/disney-releases-lightyear-trailer-with-chris-evans/overseas/10/28/21/us-conducted-2000-spying-missions-vs-china-this-year/sports/10/28/21/hidilyn-diaz-bats-for-financial-literacy-among-athletes/news/10/28/21/ph-covid-19-deaths-down-to-about-68-a-day-doh/news/10/28/21/mandaluyong-should-refund-riding-in-tandem-fines-lawyer