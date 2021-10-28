Health workers want higher budget for COVID response

MULTIMEDIA
Health workers rally for higher budget for COVID-19 response
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 28 2021 02:14 PM
Health workers and supporters under the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), led by their chairman and presidential candidate Ka Leody De Guzman, troop to the Senate in Pasay City on Thursday to demand a higher budget for the pandemic response. The group demanded for a higher budget for the health sector and more benefits for healthcare workers instead of prioritizing debt servicing.
- /news/10/28/21/covid-delta-subvariant-not-yet-in-philippines-doh
- /sports/10/28/21/morente-samonte-make-immediate-impact-in-bvr
- /life/10/28/21/fil-am-artists-featured-in-houston-exhibit
- /life/10/28/21/maureen-montagne-in-top-18-of-miss-globes-head-to-head-challenge
- /video/news/10/28/21/turismo-sa-bansa-unti-unting-sumisigla-health-protocols-dapat-pa-rin-sundin