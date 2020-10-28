Home > News MULTIMEDIA Youth group files petition vs Duterte Youth Partylist George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2020 03:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Youth Fight Back Alliance hold a protest after filing a Petition for Certiorari against the Duterte Youth Partylist at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The group questioned the legality of the proclamation of Ducielle Cardema, wife of Ronald Cardema who was disqualified earlier for being overage, and urged the high court to junk the Comelec resolution proclaiming her eligibility as representative of the Duterte Youth Party List. Representative of controversial Duterte Youth party-list sworn in as House member Read More: Youth Fight Back Alliance Supreme Court Petition for Certiorari Duterte Youth Partylist multimedia multimedia photo /overseas/10/28/20/los-angeles-police-get-approval-to-record-store-protest-footage-report/life/10/28/20/watch-miss-universe-ph-manila-candidate-reacts-to-tiktok-meme-about-her/entertainment/10/28/20/after-hyun-bin-and-son-ye-jin-park-seo-joon-also-joins-smart-family/news/10/28/20/ph-working-to-reach-4000-participants-for-whos-covid-19-vaccine-trials/news/10/28/20/sana-walang-sacred-cows-lawyer-welcomes-mega-task-force-vs-corruption