MULTIMEDIA

Youth group files petition vs Duterte Youth Partylist

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Members of the Youth Fight Back Alliance hold a protest after filing a Petition for Certiorari against the Duterte Youth Partylist at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The group questioned the legality of the proclamation of Ducielle Cardema, wife of Ronald Cardema who was disqualified earlier for being overage, and urged the high court to junk the Comelec resolution proclaiming her eligibility as representative of the Duterte Youth Party List.