‘No to Red-tagging’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Women's rights advocates picket in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday to protest the red-tagging of activists and human rights defenders. Some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been criticized for the alleged red-tagging of celebrities Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray for expressing their opinion on various issues.