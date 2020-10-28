Home > News MULTIMEDIA ‘No to Red-tagging’ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2020 11:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Women's rights advocates picket in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday to protest the red-tagging of activists and human rights defenders. Some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been criticized for the alleged red-tagging of celebrities Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray for expressing their opinion on various issues. Año tells military: Back up your claims in red-tagging Read More: Armed Forces of the Philippines Gabriela women’s rights advocates Camp Aguinaldo red-tagging multimedia multimedia photo /sports/10/28/20/mlbl-dodgers-beat-rays-to-snap-32-year-world-series-drought/overseas/10/28/20/virus-beating-melbourne-enjoys-big-day-reopening/business/10/28/20/live-hogs-frozen-pork-from-visayas-mindanao-to-ease-supply-shortage-in-luzon-da/sports/10/28/20/football-fifa-chief-infantino-positive-for-covid-19/sports/10/28/20/football-ronaldo-still-positive-for-coronavirus-before-barcelona-game