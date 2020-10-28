Home  >  News

‘No to Red-tagging’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 11:55 AM

Women's rights advocates picket in front of Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday to protest the red-tagging of activists and human rights defenders. Some members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines have been criticized for the alleged red-tagging of celebrities Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano, and Catriona Gray for expressing their opinion on various issues.

