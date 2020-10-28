Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

PH Red Cross resumes COVID-19 testing

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 07:24 PM

PH Red Cross resumes COVID-19 testing

An overseas Filipino worker who just arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 has her papers processed at the Philippine Red Cross booth so she can undergo a COVID-19 swab test on Wednesday. The Philippine Red Cross resumed its COVID-19 testing services after PhilHealth settled about half of its more than P1 billion debt. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Philippine Red Cross   Red Cross   PH Red Cross   NAIA   OFW   PhilHealth   swab test   covid swab test   mutlimedia   multimedia photos  