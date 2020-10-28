Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Red Cross resumes COVID-19 testing Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2020 07:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An overseas Filipino worker who just arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 has her papers processed at the Philippine Red Cross booth so she can undergo a COVID-19 swab test on Wednesday. The Philippine Red Cross resumed its COVID-19 testing services after PhilHealth settled about half of its more than P1 billion debt. PH Red Cross to resume COVID-19 testing after PhilHealth pays half of P1.1-B debt PhilHealth should pay remaining P561 million debt in 3 days: Gordon P500M paid: PhilHealth settles half its debt to PH Red Cross for COVID-19 testing Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Philippine Red Cross Red Cross PH Red Cross NAIA OFW PhilHealth swab test covid swab test mutlimedia multimedia photos /news/10/28/20/mga-bisita-sa-sementeryo-bago-mag-undas-nanibago-sa-kaunting-tao/news/10/28/20/de-lima-seeks-probe-over-delayed-submission-of-2019-seagames-liquidation/video/entertainment/10/28/20/abs-cbn-ginawaran-ng-lifetime-achievement-award-sa-2020-asia-contents-awards/video/news/10/28/20/alamin-mga-plano-gagawin-ng-mega-task-force-vs-corruption-ayon-sa-doj/news/10/28/20/mga-taga-bicol-nababahala-sa-bagong-bagyo-mga-magsasaka-maagang-nag-ani