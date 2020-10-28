MULTIMEDIA

A ship marooned in Quinta's wake

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Children play around a cargo vessel that ran aground at the shore of Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken on Wednesday, days after Typhoon Quinta made its fifth and final landfall in Pola town. The local government of Puerto Galera sought the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard in conducting a marine assessment on the possible damage in the area’s coral reef.