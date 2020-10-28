Home > News MULTIMEDIA A ship marooned in Quinta's wake Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2020 12:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children play around a cargo vessel that ran aground at the shore of Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro in this photo taken on Wednesday, days after Typhoon Quinta made its fifth and final landfall in Pola town. The local government of Puerto Galera sought the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard in conducting a marine assessment on the possible damage in the area’s coral reef. Several Mindoro areas under state of calamity due to 'Quinta' Read More: Typhoon Quinta Puerto Galera Oriental Mindoro state of calamity /news/10/28/20/un-mobilizes-p14-billion-worth-of-aid-for-ph-coronavirus-fight/news/10/28/20/doh-open-to-probe-5-officials-suspended-over-ombudsman-case-trustworthy-vergeire/news/10/28/20/doh-immunization-drive-apektado-ng-bagyong-quinta/life/10/28/20/liz-uy-reveals-engagement-to-businessman-raymond-racaza/sports/10/28/20/pba-another-blackwater-game-postponed